Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A view of Marina Bay and the ArtScience Museum in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

How Singapore students above the age of 21 can sue their parents for educational costs

  • Last month, a Singapore judge ordered a father to pay part of his 22-year-old son’s education overseas, casting the spotlight on a little-known law
  • Lawyers say the father’s decision to appeal could have significant legal implications
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 2:16pm, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A view of Marina Bay and the ArtScience Museum in Singapore. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Singapore’s savvy millennials and Gen Z are discerning consumers when it comes to make-up and beauty brands, and show an increasing awareness of environmental elements and pollutants resulting from an urban lifestyle.
News & Trends

Are Singapore’s millennials giving up luxury make-up and beauty brands in favour of local retailers?

While Singapore’s personal care sector continues to be led by brands such as Estée Lauder, local companies like Mary Chia Beauty cater to the demand for natural cosmetics and ‘clean beauty’ – and are gaining an international presence

Topic |   Beauty
Lee Hill-choi

Lee Hill-choi  

Updated: 2:00am, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore’s savvy millennials and Gen Z are discerning consumers when it comes to make-up and beauty brands, and show an increasing awareness of environmental elements and pollutants resulting from an urban lifestyle.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.