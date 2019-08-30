A view of Marina Bay and the ArtScience Museum in Singapore. Photo: AFP
How Singapore students above the age of 21 can sue their parents for educational costs
- Last month, a Singapore judge ordered a father to pay part of his 22-year-old son’s education overseas, casting the spotlight on a little-known law
- Lawyers say the father’s decision to appeal could have significant legal implications
Topic | Singapore
Singapore’s savvy millennials and Gen Z are discerning consumers when it comes to make-up and beauty brands, and show an increasing awareness of environmental elements and pollutants resulting from an urban lifestyle.
Are Singapore’s millennials giving up luxury make-up and beauty brands in favour of local retailers?
While Singapore’s personal care sector continues to be led by brands such as Estée Lauder, local companies like Mary Chia Beauty cater to the demand for natural cosmetics and ‘clean beauty’ – and are gaining an international presence
Topic | Beauty
