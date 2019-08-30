A chapel is seen amid encroaching bay waters in Sitio Pariahan, Bulacan, Philippines. Photo: AFP
Philippine coastal towns face disaster as ground sinks while sea levels rise
- Catastrophic subsidence caused by groundwater being pumped out from unregulated wells is causing many towns in the northern Philippines to sink
- Residents tell how they used to be able to walk around but now have to go by boat, after brackish water gradually flowed into their town
Topic | The Philippines
A boy suffering from dengue fever rests inside a mosquito net in the town of Maasin, the Philippines. Photo: EPA
Philippines declares dengue epidemic as cases surge
- More than 146,000 cases of the mosquito-borne disease have been recorded so far this year in the country with 622 deaths
- It can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting and a rash, and breathing problems, haemorrhaging and organ failure in severe cases
Topic | Disease
