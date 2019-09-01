Dengue patients rest at a Dengue Emergency Medical Unit set up by the Philippine Red Cross in Cavite Province. Photo: Xinhua
Toads, fish and herbal tea used to fight dengue as epidemic spreads across the Philippines
- Villages have poured frogs and mosquitofish in canals to target the larvae of Aedes mosquitoes
- But experts have warned that the predators may themselves become toxic pests
Topic | The Philippines
