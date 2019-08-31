Channels

A Papuan activist with his face painted with the colours of the separatist Morning Star flag during a rally in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Racism, rage and rising calls for freedom in Indonesia’s Papua

  • Protests that began in early August were sparked by a viral video that showed Indonesian military officers taunting Papuan students with racist slurs
  • Separatists now hope that the seething anger, resentment and rage on the streets can be transformed into real momentum for independence
Topic |   Indonesia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 9:31am, 31 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thousands march at a protest in Jayapura, Papua province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explained

Explained: what has led to the violent riots in Indonesia’s Papua?

  • Riots broke out on Monday in the restive Papua region, where a separatist movement has simmered since the 1960s
  • While President Joko Widodo has sought to improve outcomes for the region, Indonesia’s long-standing racism against Papuans risks undermining his infrastructure plans, says Human Rights Watch
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 4:38pm, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thousands march at a protest in Jayapura, Papua province. Photo: EPA-EFE
