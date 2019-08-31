A Papuan activist with his face painted with the colours of the separatist Morning Star flag during a rally in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Racism, rage and rising calls for freedom in Indonesia’s Papua
- Protests that began in early August were sparked by a viral video that showed Indonesian military officers taunting Papuan students with racist slurs
- Separatists now hope that the seething anger, resentment and rage on the streets can be transformed into real momentum for independence
Topic | Indonesia
A Papuan activist with his face painted with the colours of the separatist Morning Star flag during a rally in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Thousands march at a protest in Jayapura, Papua province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explained: what has led to the violent riots in Indonesia’s Papua?
- Riots broke out on Monday in the restive Papua region, where a separatist movement has simmered since the 1960s
- While President Joko Widodo has sought to improve outcomes for the region, Indonesia’s long-standing racism against Papuans risks undermining his infrastructure plans, says Human Rights Watch
Topic | Indonesia
Thousands march at a protest in Jayapura, Papua province. Photo: EPA-EFE