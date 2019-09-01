The underground cooling system installation of the Marina Bay Sands hotel and resort in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore needs more space and building underground may be the solution
- Authorities want to put utilities, transport as well as storage and industrial facilities underground to free up land on the surface
- Reclamation has become more expensive as it moved to deeper waters, while countries that used to sell sand to Singapore have stopped exports
Topic | Singapore
The underground cooling system installation of the Marina Bay Sands hotel and resort in Singapore. Photo: AFP