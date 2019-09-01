Channels

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong asks sociopolitical site The Online Citizen to remove allegedly defamatory article or face legal action

  • In a letter to TOC’s chief editor, Terry Xu, the PM’s representative said the article was a ‘scurrilous’ attack on Lee’s character and integrity
  • The letter demanded that Xu take down the content immediately and publish a ‘full and unconditional apology’ by Wednesday, or face legal action
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 10:28pm, 1 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Temasek Holdings chief executive Ho Ching. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong’s wife Ho Ching defends his US$1.6 million salary

  • Lee Hsien Loong’s wife has defended his seven-figure pay, saying Singapore’s political salary system is unique as it does not include perks or pensions
  • Ho is the chief executive of state investment firm Temasek Holdings, which has itself recently come under the spotlight on its executive compensation
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:54am, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
