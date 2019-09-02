Philippine navy personnel stand in formation during a send-off ceremony. Photo: EPA
Drills between US and Asean nations kick off, will extend into South China Sea
- The first Asean-US Maritime Exercise between the regional bloc and Washington lasts for five days
- The drills coincide with stepped-up US engagement in the region and tensions between Beijing and Southeast Asian nations
Topic | Asean
Philippine navy personnel stand in formation during a send-off ceremony. Photo: EPA
Military personnel take part in a maritime rescue exercise during the China-Asean Maritime Exercise last year in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Military personnel take part in a maritime rescue exercise during the China-Asean Maritime Exercise last year in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters