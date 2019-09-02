Channels

Philippine navy personnel stand in formation during a send-off ceremony. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Drills between US and Asean nations kick off, will extend into South China Sea

  • The first Asean-US Maritime Exercise between the regional bloc and Washington lasts for five days
  • The drills coincide with stepped-up US engagement in the region and tensions between Beijing and Southeast Asian nations
Topic |   Asean
Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:12pm, 2 Sep, 2019

Military personnel take part in a maritime rescue exercise during the China-Asean Maritime Exercise last year in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Collin Koh
Opinion

Opinion

Collin Koh

Should China be worried about the US-Asean sea drill?

  • Scope of the Asean-US Maritime Exercise next week will be limited, to avoid giving Beijing any wrong idea about Southeast Asian countries joining a US-led China-containment scheme
  • But it still sends a political signal about how Southeast Asian nations will approach South China Sea issues with Beijing
Collin Koh  

Updated: 6:24am, 2 Sep, 2019

