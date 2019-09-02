Worshippers attend a service at a pentecostal megachurch in Singapore in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Singapore looks to curb foreign influence by tweaking ‘religious harmony’ law
- The proposed changes would limit key positions in religious organisations to locals and make it so that large donations from abroad must be declared
- About 100 organisations will be affected by the amendments to the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act, which came into effect in 1992
Worshippers attend a service at a pentecostal megachurch in Singapore in 2014. Photo: Reuters