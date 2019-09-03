Protesters face police in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay on Saturday. Photo: AP
Singapore will not escape economic impact if Hong Kong unrest persists, trade minister Chan Chun Sing says
- Businesses heavily dependent on the protest-hit city will feel the pinch, Chan warns
- Investor confidence is likely to take a knock which will add to global economic uncertainty, minister says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters face police in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay on Saturday. Photo: AP
Protesters stand near burning items during a pro-democracy protest in Causeway Bay on August 31. Photo: AP
An emergency declaration could quell Hong Kong’s protests, but at what cost to our city?
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters stand near burning items during a pro-democracy protest in Causeway Bay on August 31. Photo: AP