Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters face police in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay on Saturday. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Singapore will not escape economic impact if Hong Kong unrest persists, trade minister Chan Chun Sing says

  • Businesses heavily dependent on the protest-hit city will feel the pinch, Chan warns
  • Investor confidence is likely to take a knock which will add to global economic uncertainty, minister says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 2:51pm, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters face police in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters stand near burning items during a pro-democracy protest in Causeway Bay on August 31. Photo: AP
Letters

An emergency declaration could quell Hong Kong’s protests, but at what cost to our city?

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Letters

Letters  

Updated: 6:20am, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters stand near burning items during a pro-democracy protest in Causeway Bay on August 31. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.