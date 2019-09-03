Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A plastic fish toy among sachets of various products on a trash-filled shore on Freedom Island. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

The Philippines has a plastic pollution crisis on its hands and poverty makes it even worse

  • Single-use sachets are sold in most developing countries but the number consumed in the Philippines is staggering – 163 million pieces a day
  • For the multinationals that manufacture them, it’s a way to increase sales by targeting customers who cannot afford bigger quantities
Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:46pm, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A plastic fish toy among sachets of various products on a trash-filled shore on Freedom Island. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
An advert for Coca-Cola’s 250ml 'jigri' bottle, which was recently launched in Nepal. Photo: Facebook
South Asia

Coca-Cola’s ‘jigri’ campaign to push pocket-sized bottles falls flat in Nepal

  • The drinks giant’s attempt to market its product in smaller bottles has been met with a social media backlash in the Himalayan nation
  • Environmentally conscious young people questioned why the company was creating more waste in a country already grappling with litter and pollution
Topic |   Nepal
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 4:31pm, 28 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

An advert for Coca-Cola’s 250ml 'jigri' bottle, which was recently launched in Nepal. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.