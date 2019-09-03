A plastic fish toy among sachets of various products on a trash-filled shore on Freedom Island. Photo: Reuters
The Philippines has a plastic pollution crisis on its hands and poverty makes it even worse
- Single-use sachets are sold in most developing countries but the number consumed in the Philippines is staggering – 163 million pieces a day
- For the multinationals that manufacture them, it’s a way to increase sales by targeting customers who cannot afford bigger quantities
An advert for Coca-Cola’s 250ml 'jigri' bottle, which was recently launched in Nepal. Photo: Facebook
Coca-Cola’s ‘jigri’ campaign to push pocket-sized bottles falls flat in Nepal
- The drinks giant’s attempt to market its product in smaller bottles has been met with a social media backlash in the Himalayan nation
- Environmentally conscious young people questioned why the company was creating more waste in a country already grappling with litter and pollution
