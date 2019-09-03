A tourist boat passes by the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. The city’s hotels enjoyed a bumper July amid the protests in Hong Kong, where hotel operators report booking cancellations and event organisers have switched venues to Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Best month in years for Singapore hotels amid Hong Kong protests, as leisure and business travellers switch destinations
- Occupancy rates of Singapore hotels best since 2005 in July, and revenue per available room near four-year high. Analysts say protests Hong Kong a factor
- Hong Kong bookings and inquiries at a standstill since protesters shut down airport, travel agent says, and events scheduled for city have moved to Singapore
