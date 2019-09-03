Channels

A tourist boat passes by the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. The city’s hotels enjoyed a bumper July amid the protests in Hong Kong, where hotel operators report booking cancellations and event organisers have switched venues to Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Best month in years for Singapore hotels amid Hong Kong protests, as leisure and business travellers switch destinations

  • Occupancy rates of Singapore hotels best since 2005 in July, and revenue per available room near four-year high. Analysts say protests Hong Kong a factor
  • Hong Kong bookings and inquiries at a standstill since protesters shut down airport, travel agent says, and events scheduled for city have moved to Singapore
Updated: 5:49pm, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Extradition bill protesters set up defences in Central district. Photo: James Wendlinger
Travel & Leisure

Is Hong Kong safe to visit as protests continue to grip the city? Advice for tourists

  • Hong Kong has been rocked by nine consecutive weekends of protests, disrupting transport, the retail sector and tourism
  • As the protests spread and turn increasingly violent, what does it mean for people with trips to the city planned?
Updated: 1:28pm, 9 Aug, 2019

