Few legal protections exist for same-sex relationships in the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Top Philippine court refuses to legalise gay marriage
- In a unanimous decision, the country’s Supreme Court threw out the case primarily because the plaintiff had never tried to get married
- Few legal protections and rights exist for same-sex relationships in the Philippines, where conservative Catholic values are deep-seated
