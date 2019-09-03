Debris of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was blown out of the sky while flying over eastern Ukraine in 2014. Photo: EPA
Ukrainian prisoner ‘person of interest’ in Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash investigation
- Volodymyr Tsemakh – who some reports suggest is wanted by Russia as part of a prisoner swap – is currently being held by Ukrainian authorities
- His name was not among the three Russians and a Ukrainian who Dutch investigators mentioned in an indictment earlier this year
Topic | Malaysia Airlines flight 17
Debris of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was blown out of the sky while flying over eastern Ukraine in 2014. Photo: EPA