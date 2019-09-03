Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Debris of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was blown out of the sky while flying over eastern Ukraine in 2014. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Ukrainian prisoner ‘person of interest’ in Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash investigation

  • Volodymyr Tsemakh – who some reports suggest is wanted by Russia as part of a prisoner swap – is currently being held by Ukrainian authorities
  • His name was not among the three Russians and a Ukrainian who Dutch investigators mentioned in an indictment earlier this year
Topic |   Malaysia Airlines flight 17
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:14pm, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Debris of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was blown out of the sky while flying over eastern Ukraine in 2014. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.