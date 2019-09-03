Antonio Sanchez was given nine life sentences for his involvement in rape and murder in two separate cases.
Duterte’s spokesman Salvador Panelo wrote referral letter for jailed ex-mayor Antonio Sanchez serving 360-year sentence
- At a Senate hearing, Sanchez’s wife said she asked some officials, including Panelo, to write referral letters and recommendations to help her husband with his clemency appeal
- Sanchez was given a 360-year jail sentence for rape and murder, but was recently set to leave prison after only 24 years behind bars, sparking outrage in the Philippines
Topic | The Philippines
Antonio Sanchez was given nine life sentences for his involvement in rape and murder in two separate cases.
Antonio Sanchez was named earlier this week as qualifying for early release because of “good behaviour”. Photo: Twitter
Philippine ex-mayor serving 360 years in jail for rape and murder may walk free after just 24
- Antonio Sanchez, now 70, is in prison for the 1993 rape and killing of university student Eileen Sarmenta while he led the town of Calauan
- His imminent release has raised questions about the role of his former lawyer Salvador Panelo, who is now the official spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte
Topic | The Philippines
Antonio Sanchez was named earlier this week as qualifying for early release because of “good behaviour”. Photo: Twitter