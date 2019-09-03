Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Antonio Sanchez was given nine life sentences for his involvement in rape and murder in two separate cases.
Southeast Asia

Duterte’s spokesman Salvador Panelo wrote referral letter for jailed ex-mayor Antonio Sanchez serving 360-year sentence

  • At a Senate hearing, Sanchez’s wife said she asked some officials, including Panelo, to write referral letters and recommendations to help her husband with his clemency appeal
  • Sanchez was given a 360-year jail sentence for rape and murder, but was recently set to leave prison after only 24 years behind bars, sparking outrage in the Philippines
Topic |   The Philippines
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Updated: 9:59pm, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Antonio Sanchez was given nine life sentences for his involvement in rape and murder in two separate cases.
READ FULL ARTICLE
Antonio Sanchez was named earlier this week as qualifying for early release because of “good behaviour”. Photo: Twitter
Politics

Philippine ex-mayor serving 360 years in jail for rape and murder may walk free after just 24

  • Antonio Sanchez, now 70, is in prison for the 1993 rape and killing of university student Eileen Sarmenta while he led the town of Calauan
  • His imminent release has raised questions about the role of his former lawyer Salvador Panelo, who is now the official spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte
Topic |   The Philippines
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Updated: 2:51am, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Antonio Sanchez was named earlier this week as qualifying for early release because of “good behaviour”. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.