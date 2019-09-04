The government is asking poultry breeders to throw away 10 million eggs or give them away for free in an attempt to support slumping chicken prices. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian government wants farmers to throw away 10 million eggs to support price of chicken meat
- The average retail price of chicken meat has plunged 25 per cent this year to the lowest since July 2016
- While consumers may be happy with the lower cost of chicken, it has been a struggle for breeders
