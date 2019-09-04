Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Najib Razak, Malaysia’s former prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Jho Low promised Najib Razak’s aides ‘boss will take care’ if they opened foreign bank accounts, court hears

  • In 2012, Low sent Najib’s former special officer and his principal private secretary to Singapore where he had arranged for accounts to be opened
  • Both were uncomfortable with the arrangement, as they feared the accounts under their names would be used for money laundering, court hears
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 1:35pm, 4 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Najib Razak, Malaysia’s former prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.