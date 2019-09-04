Najib Razak, Malaysia’s former prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
1MDB scandal: Jho Low promised Najib Razak’s aides ‘boss will take care’ if they opened foreign bank accounts, court hears
- In 2012, Low sent Najib’s former special officer and his principal private secretary to Singapore where he had arranged for accounts to be opened
- Both were uncomfortable with the arrangement, as they feared the accounts under their names would be used for money laundering, court hears
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
