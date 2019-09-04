Malaysia launched a special trafficking court in March 2018 but only 26 cases were cleared in the court’s first 15 months – with eight resulting in a conviction. Photo: Handout
Malaysian court set up to curb human trafficking criticised for low conviction rate
- Malaysia secured 140 human trafficking convictions between 2014 and 2018, despite launching more than 1,600 investigations and identifying almost 3,000 victims
- In response, Malaysia launched a special trafficking court in March 2018 but only 26 cases were cleared in the court’s first 15 months, with eight resulting in a conviction
