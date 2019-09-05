Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
Southeast Asia

Rodrigo Duterte unwilling to ban online gambling despite China’s request, citing damage to economy

  • Online gambling companies, known as Philippine offshore gambling operators (POGOs), are a boon for the local economy, drawing Chinese visitors
  • However, lawmakers and some ministers have called for tighter controls on Chinese visitors, while Beijing aims to crack down on cross-border gambling
Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:53am, 5 Sep, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
Philippine police have handled 53 kidnapping cases between 2017 and August 2019, leading to the arrest of 120 Chinese nationals and the rescue of 57 Chinese victims. Photo: EPA
Geopolitics

Police from Philippines, China plan collaboration to foil casino-related kidnappings in Manila

  • A contingent of police will be sent to Beijing to take an anti-kidnapping course and liaise with Chinese officers
  • Another proposal would see Chinese police sending a team to Manila, where cases of Chinese nationals abducting compatriots have seen 120 people arrested so far
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 7:37pm, 29 Aug, 2019

Philippine police have handled 53 kidnapping cases between 2017 and August 2019, leading to the arrest of 120 Chinese nationals and the rescue of 57 Chinese victims. Photo: EPA
