Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
Rodrigo Duterte unwilling to ban online gambling despite China’s request, citing damage to economy
- Online gambling companies, known as Philippine offshore gambling operators (POGOs), are a boon for the local economy, drawing Chinese visitors
- However, lawmakers and some ministers have called for tighter controls on Chinese visitors, while Beijing aims to crack down on cross-border gambling
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
Philippine police have handled 53 kidnapping cases between 2017 and August 2019, leading to the arrest of 120 Chinese nationals and the rescue of 57 Chinese victims. Photo: EPA
Police from Philippines, China plan collaboration to foil casino-related kidnappings in Manila
- A contingent of police will be sent to Beijing to take an anti-kidnapping course and liaise with Chinese officers
- Another proposal would see Chinese police sending a team to Manila, where cases of Chinese nationals abducting compatriots have seen 120 people arrested so far
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine police have handled 53 kidnapping cases between 2017 and August 2019, leading to the arrest of 120 Chinese nationals and the rescue of 57 Chinese victims. Photo: EPA