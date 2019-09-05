Indonesian activists march for peace in the Papua region. Photo: AFP
Indonesia starts restoring internet access in Papua, as it detains top human rights lawyer
- Indonesia has clamped down on two weeks of mass protests in Papua by sending in extra troops and blocking internet access
- Police have also detained Papuan rights activist Veronica Koman, after she shared a video of police tear-gassing students
Thousands march at a protest in Jayapura, Papua province. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explained: what has led to the violent riots in Indonesia’s Papua?
- Riots broke out on Monday in the restive Papua region, where a separatist movement has simmered since the 1960s
- While President Joko Widodo has sought to improve outcomes for the region, Indonesia’s long-standing racism against Papuans risks undermining his infrastructure plans, says Human Rights Watch
