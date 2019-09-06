Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho. Photo: Sam Tsang
Jho Low was ‘master manipulator’ in 1MDB scandal, court hears at disgraced Najib Razak’s corruption trial
- Aide of former Malaysian leader Najib backs accusations that Low was ‘puppet master’ in multibillion-dollar theft from sovereign wealth fund
- Low, who has maintained his innocence, ‘was able to persuade people high or low to get what he wants’, Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin says
1MDB scandal: Najib Razak offered projects to Beijing in exchange for help to resolve debt, says former aide at trial
- Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin said he and Jho Low attended a meeting with a Chinese state-owned group to discuss projects that could help Najib resolve the 1MDB debt
- The East Coast Rail Link, a gas pipeline and high-speed rail were among the state projects discussed at the meeting, Amhari told the High Court
