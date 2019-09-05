Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the Istana in Singapore, May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim
Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong to sue sociopolitical site for publishing ‘false’ statements on Lee Kuan Yew’s home
- Terry Xu, chief editor of The Online Citizen, has been served with a writ of summons by a law firm on behalf of the prime minister, the site said
Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong asks The Online Citizen to remove ‘defamatory article’ or face legal action
- In a letter to TOC’s chief editor, Terry Xu, the PM’s representative said the article was a ‘scurrilous’ attack on Lee’s character and integrity
- The letter demanded that Xu take down the content immediately and publish a ‘full and unconditional apology’ by Wednesday, or face legal action
