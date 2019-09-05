Channels

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the Istana in Singapore, May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim
Southeast Asia

Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong to sue sociopolitical site for publishing ‘false’ statements on Lee Kuan Yew’s home

  • Terry Xu, chief editor of The Online Citizen, has been served with a writ of summons by a law firm on behalf of the prime minister, the site said
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:02pm, 5 Sep, 2019

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Singapore’s Lee Hsien Loong asks The Online Citizen to remove ‘defamatory article’ or face legal action

  • In a letter to TOC’s chief editor, Terry Xu, the PM’s representative said the article was a ‘scurrilous’ attack on Lee’s character and integrity
  • The letter demanded that Xu take down the content immediately and publish a ‘full and unconditional apology’ by Wednesday, or face legal action
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 3:05pm, 2 Sep, 2019

