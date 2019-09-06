File photo of royalists and pro-junta supporters at a 2012 rally opposing former PM Thaksin Shinawatra in Bangkok. Photo: AP
Thai anti-military supporters accused of being ‘nation-haters’ as political divide widens
- ‘Chung-Chart’, or ‘nation-hater’, is now a stock phrase used by supporters of the monarchy and military to label anyone they see as a threat to the kingdom
- For decades the pro-junta ‘yellow’ camp has been at odds with ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s ‘red’ supporters
Topic | Thailand
File photo of royalists and pro-junta supporters at a 2012 rally opposing former PM Thaksin Shinawatra in Bangkok. Photo: AP
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha with his new government cabinet in Bangkok in July. Photo: Reuters
Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha and cabinet breached constitution with ‘incomplete’ swearing-in, Ombudsman finds
- At the July 16 ceremony, Prayuth omitted the last sentence, which referred to upholding and complying with the constitution
- The incomplete oath could mean that all of the government’s actions could be seen as unconstitutional
Topic | Thailand
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha with his new government cabinet in Bangkok in July. Photo: Reuters