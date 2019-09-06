Tourists arrive on a jetty at Monkey Island in Nha Trang, central Vietnam. Photo: AFP
Asia’s beaches go quiet as China’s economy slows and tourists stay at home
- A boom in Chinese outbound travel fuelled tourism across Southeast Asia, with new hotels and resorts springing up to cater for the demand
- But a weakening Chinese economy has caused a slump in tourists, and a painful lesson for those who became too dependent on them
Topic | Chinese tourists
