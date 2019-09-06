Channels

Malaysia’s Sultan Muhammad V with Oksana Voevodina. Photo: Instagram
Southeast Asia

Malaysian palace slams posting of Sultan Muhammad V’s private photos on social media

  • The Kelantan palace urged the people not to be swayed by the dissemination of false and untrue information on online platforms
  • The monarch has expressed ‘regret‘ over his personal choices in his private life that has caused ‘confusion’ among the people
Topic |   Malaysia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 10:19pm, 6 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysia’s Sultan Muhammad V with Oksana Voevodina. Photo: Instagram
READ FULL ARTICLE
Rihana Oksana Petra and Sultan Muhammad V. Photo: Handout
Southeast Asia

Malaysian sultan’s Russian wife Rihana Oksana Petra may be ‘ready to reveal story’ behind marriage and reported split

  • ‘I know that everyone really wants to know what happened to us,’ Rihana Oksana Petra wrote on Instagram, referring to reported split
  • This is the first time the former Miss Moscow has shown any indication that rumours of their split might be true
Topic |   Malaysia
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Updated: 11:26pm, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rihana Oksana Petra and Sultan Muhammad V. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
