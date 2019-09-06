Malaysia’s Sultan Muhammad V with Oksana Voevodina. Photo: Instagram
Malaysian palace slams posting of Sultan Muhammad V’s private photos on social media
- The Kelantan palace urged the people not to be swayed by the dissemination of false and untrue information on online platforms
- The monarch has expressed ‘regret‘ over his personal choices in his private life that has caused ‘confusion’ among the people
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia’s Sultan Muhammad V with Oksana Voevodina. Photo: Instagram
Rihana Oksana Petra and Sultan Muhammad V. Photo: Handout
Malaysian sultan’s Russian wife Rihana Oksana Petra may be ‘ready to reveal story’ behind marriage and reported split
- ‘I know that everyone really wants to know what happened to us,’ Rihana Oksana Petra wrote on Instagram, referring to reported split
- This is the first time the former Miss Moscow has shown any indication that rumours of their split might be true
Topic | Malaysia
Rihana Oksana Petra and Sultan Muhammad V. Photo: Handout