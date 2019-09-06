Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Bernama/DPA
Hong Kong protests show limit of ‘one country, two systems’, Malaysia’s Mahathir says
- The prime minister said Beijing might use force to end the current impasse if it persists
- The city’s leader announced two days ago that she was scrapping a bill that triggered the demonstrations
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Women in Hong Kong are taking a bigger role in the protest movement that has gripped the city since June 9. Photo: Reuters
#ProtestToo: the women at the forefront of Hong Kong’s anti-government movement
- Female protesters are increasingly facing off against police amid escalating violence during the city’s summer of discontent
- Some say the movement has helped change stereotypes but it has also seen reports of sexual violence and other forms of harassment
