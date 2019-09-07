Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Smoke billows from a forest fire burning in Indonesia’s South Kalimantan province last week. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Malaysia mad at Indonesia over smog from massive forest fires

  • Residents of Kuala Lumpur say the sky has become increasingly smoggy in recent days as smoke has spread across the Strait of Malacca
  • More than 14 megatonnes of carbon dioxide were discharged from the blazes in Indonesia on September 5 alone
Topic |   Malaysia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 10:50am, 7 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Smoke billows from a forest fire burning in Indonesia’s South Kalimantan province last week. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Any change to the airspace now controlled by Singapore would affect Changi Airport’s operations. Photo: Shutterstock
Explained

Explained: what’s behind Indonesia’s move to reclaim control of Riau Islands airspace from Singapore?

  • Widodo has pledged to take over control of the flight information region above Riau Islands, which has been managed by the city state since 1946
  • While Jakarta sees it as a sovereignty issue, experts say any change to the airspace would affect Changi Airport’s operations and cause flight delays
Topic |   Singapore
Toh Ee Ming

Toh Ee Ming  

Updated: 4:36pm, 27 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Any change to the airspace now controlled by Singapore would affect Changi Airport’s operations. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.