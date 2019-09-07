Smoke billows from a forest fire burning in Indonesia’s South Kalimantan province last week. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia mad at Indonesia over smog from massive forest fires
- Residents of Kuala Lumpur say the sky has become increasingly smoggy in recent days as smoke has spread across the Strait of Malacca
- More than 14 megatonnes of carbon dioxide were discharged from the blazes in Indonesia on September 5 alone
Any change to the airspace now controlled by Singapore would affect Changi Airport’s operations. Photo: Shutterstock
Explained: what’s behind Indonesia’s move to reclaim control of Riau Islands airspace from Singapore?
- Widodo has pledged to take over control of the flight information region above Riau Islands, which has been managed by the city state since 1946
- While Jakarta sees it as a sovereignty issue, experts say any change to the airspace would affect Changi Airport’s operations and cause flight delays
