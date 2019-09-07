Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) rebels stand guard ahead of a weapons decommissioning ceremony. Photo: AFP
MILF rebels hand in guns in Philippines as part of treaty to end decades-long separatist insurgency
- Nearly a thousand weapons have been handed in as part a treaty ending a separatist insurgency that has left about 150,000 dead
- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has assured the rebels that the government will help to integrate them into society
Topic | The Philippines
Moro Islamic Liberation Front rebels stand guard in Sultan Kudarat town on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. Photo: AFP
