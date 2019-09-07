Channels

Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) rebels stand guard ahead of a weapons decommissioning ceremony. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

MILF rebels hand in guns in Philippines as part of treaty to end decades-long separatist insurgency

  • Nearly a thousand weapons have been handed in as part a treaty ending a separatist insurgency that has left about 150,000 dead
  • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has assured the rebels that the government will help to integrate them into society
Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:09pm, 7 Sep, 2019

Moro Islamic Liberation Front rebels stand guard in Sultan Kudarat town on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Blast wounds 7 people at public market in southern Philippines

  • The explosion comes at a time of heightened tensions in the volatile region after three suspected suicide bombings linked to Islamic State
Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:55pm, 7 Sep, 2019

