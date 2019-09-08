A screen grab from an Islamic Republic of Iran News Network broadcast on Saturday shows what is said to be a boat seized in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran. Photo: IRINN via AFP
Iran seizes boat and arrest 12 Filipino crewmen in operation against suspected fuel-smuggling ring
- Coastguard says vessel was carrying contraband fuel
- Gulf tensions remain high, with drones downed and various ships attacked or seized in area
Topic | Iran
A screen grab from an Islamic Republic of Iran News Network broadcast on Saturday shows what is said to be a boat seized in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran. Photo: IRINN via AFP
Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi speaks during a media conference in Tehran. Photo: AFP
Iran fires up advanced centrifuges to boost its enriched uranium stockpiles, in latest nuclear step
- Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation says it has activated 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges as it scales back its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal
- However, it says it will honour commitments to give UN inspectors access to its nuclear sites
Topic | Iran
Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi speaks during a media conference in Tehran. Photo: AFP