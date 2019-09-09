Father Pius Hendricks was arrested earlier this year. Photo: AP
How the Philippine Catholic Church gives ‘silent consent’ to accused paedophile priests
- Investigators claim about 20 boys and men from village of Talustusan have reported American priest Father Pius Hendricks abused them
- In the Philippines, the church has long shrugged off the presence of sex offenders and the criminal justice system often ignores the problem
Topic | The Philippines
George Pell arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Reuters
Cardinal George Pell loses appeal in Australian court on child sex abuse charges
- The 78-year-old was sentenced to six years in jail for sexually assaulting two choirboys at a Melbourne cathedral in the 1990s
- He was once the Vatican’s third-ranking official, and is the most senior Catholic convicted of child sex abuse
Topic | Australia
