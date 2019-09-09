Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Thai minister Thammanat Prompao. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Thai minister Thammanat Prompao’s Australian criminal past revealed

  • The deputy agriculture minister spent four years in a Sydney jail in the 1990s after pleading guilty to conspiring to import heroin
  • During his time in Australia, Thammanat told police he had worked in Thailand as a bodyguard for the crown prince
Topic |   Thailand
Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 4:36pm, 9 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thai minister Thammanat Prompao. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
File photo of royalists and pro-junta supporters at a 2012 rally opposing former PM Thaksin Shinawatra in Bangkok. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Thai anti-military supporters accused of being ‘nation-haters’ as political divide widens

  • ‘Chung-Chart’, or ‘nation-hater’, is now a stock phrase used by supporters of the monarchy and military to label anyone they see as a threat to the kingdom
  • For decades the pro-junta ‘yellow’ camp has been at odds with ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s ‘red’ supporters
Topic |   Thailand
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:00am, 6 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

File photo of royalists and pro-junta supporters at a 2012 rally opposing former PM Thaksin Shinawatra in Bangkok. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.