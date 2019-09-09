Thai minister Thammanat Prompao. Photo: AFP
Thai minister Thammanat Prompao’s Australian criminal past revealed
- The deputy agriculture minister spent four years in a Sydney jail in the 1990s after pleading guilty to conspiring to import heroin
- During his time in Australia, Thammanat told police he had worked in Thailand as a bodyguard for the crown prince
File photo of royalists and pro-junta supporters at a 2012 rally opposing former PM Thaksin Shinawatra in Bangkok. Photo: AP
Thai anti-military supporters accused of being ‘nation-haters’ as political divide widens
- ‘Chung-Chart’, or ‘nation-hater’, is now a stock phrase used by supporters of the monarchy and military to label anyone they see as a threat to the kingdom
- For decades the pro-junta ‘yellow’ camp has been at odds with ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s ‘red’ supporters
