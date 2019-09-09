Channels

Newlywed couples kiss during the mass wedding in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

99 ethnic Chinese couples tie knot in Malaysian mass wedding on auspicious day

  • The ceremony on the ninth day of the ninth month is an annual event at a temple in Kuala Lumpur for couples seeking a Buddhist wedding
  • The number nine in Chinese sounds like the word for “long lasting”, so September 9 is thought to be a particularly auspicious day to get married
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:47pm, 9 Sep, 2019

An elderly villager outside his wooden house in Kampung Cempaka, Malaysia. Photo: Project Community Kampung Cempaka
Lifestyle

Chinese resettlement villages in Malaysia get a facelift, 60 years after the first ‘temporary’ settlements sprang up

  • Built during the Malayan Emergency to separate Chinese from communist insurgents, ‘new villages’ today house 1.2 million people
  • Community projects by artists, designers and architects are under way to revive and improve them
Ee-Tan Chow

Ee-Tan Chow  

Updated: 7:23pm, 22 Aug, 2019

