Newlywed couples kiss during the mass wedding in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. Photo: Reuters
99 ethnic Chinese couples tie knot in Malaysian mass wedding on auspicious day
- The ceremony on the ninth day of the ninth month is an annual event at a temple in Kuala Lumpur for couples seeking a Buddhist wedding
- The number nine in Chinese sounds like the word for “long lasting”, so September 9 is thought to be a particularly auspicious day to get married
Topic | Malaysia
An elderly villager outside his wooden house in Kampung Cempaka, Malaysia. Photo: Project Community Kampung Cempaka
Chinese resettlement villages in Malaysia get a facelift, 60 years after the first ‘temporary’ settlements sprang up
- Built during the Malayan Emergency to separate Chinese from communist insurgents, ‘new villages’ today house 1.2 million people
- Community projects by artists, designers and architects are under way to revive and improve them
