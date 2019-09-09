Robert Mugabe, the former president of Zimbabwe, died at a hospital in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AFP
Relatives fly to Singapore to bring Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe home
- A charter flight left Harare at 9am on Monday and was expected to return by Wednesday afternoon, the former president’s nephew said
- Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years from its independence until he was ousted in a coup in 2017, died in a Singapore hospital on Friday
Topic | Singapore
Robert Mugabe, the former president of Zimbabwe, died at a hospital in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping walks hand in hand with then-leader of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, in Harare in 2015. Photo: AFP
China mourns Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe after years of unwavering support
- Despite international pressure to stop working with his administration over its human rights record, Beijing’s influence in the African nation only grew
- Chinese foreign ministry describes him as an ‘outstanding leader of the national liberation movement and statesman’
Topic | China-Africa relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping walks hand in hand with then-leader of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, in Harare in 2015. Photo: AFP