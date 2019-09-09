Filipino boxer and Senator Manny Pacquiao. Photo: Reuters
Philippine political heavyweight Manny Pacquiao calls for death by firing squad for drug criminals
- In the past seven weeks, 21 bills have been filed in Manila to reinstate the death penalty at the behest of President Rodrigo Duterte
- Pacquiao, a senator and staunch Duterte loyalist, said the country needs to reintroduce executions to deter big drug syndicates
