Winners of the 2019 Ramon Magsaysay awards pose for a picture. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Winners of 2019 Ramon Magsaysay awards announced in Manila

  • The awards, known as Asia’s Nobel Prize, went to five recipients from South Korea, Thailand, India, Myanmar and the Philippines
Topic |   The Philippines
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:50pm, 9 Sep, 2019

Winners of the 2019 Ramon Magsaysay awards pose for a picture. Photo: EPA
Rodrigo Duterte’s upcoming meeting with Xi Jinping comes amid growing unease in the West Philippine Sea. Photo: AP
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III
Opinion

Opinion

Asian Angle by Lucio Blanco Pitlo III

Could Duterte’s cooperation with Beijing help Manila realise its South China Sea arbitral victory?

  • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is set to visit Beijing later this month, amid growing unease over Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea
  • Resource cooperation however, might help the Philippines in its bid to get China to comply with the 2016 arbitral ruling
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III

Lucio Blanco Pitlo III  

Updated: 8:15am, 15 Aug, 2019

Rodrigo Duterte's upcoming meeting with Xi Jinping comes amid growing unease in the West Philippine Sea. Photo: AP
