Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A production facility at Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Goldman Sachs hopes Aramco deal in Saudi Arabia can help it recover from 1MDB fallout

  • After missing out on at least US$25 billion in deals in Abu Dhabi, the bank is well-placed for the world’s biggest initial public offering, from Aramco
  • The deal could open the door to more lucrative mandates as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign investment and plans to privatise state assets
Topic |   Goldman Sachs
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:18am, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A production facility at Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.