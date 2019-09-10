A production facility at Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Reuters
Goldman Sachs hopes Aramco deal in Saudi Arabia can help it recover from 1MDB fallout
- After missing out on at least US$25 billion in deals in Abu Dhabi, the bank is well-placed for the world’s biggest initial public offering, from Aramco
- The deal could open the door to more lucrative mandates as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign investment and plans to privatise state assets
