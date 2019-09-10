Channels

A laboratory assistant examines mosquito samples at the Pasteur Institute in the southern Vietnamese city of Nha Trang. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Explained: what is dengue, and why is there a surge in cases in Asia this year?

  • Experts say an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease in Southeast Asia is the worst in years
  • But trials to breed dengue-resistant mosquitos are raising hopes that the disease could be beaten
Topic |   Disease
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:42pm, 10 Sep, 2019

A laboratory assistant examines mosquito samples at the Pasteur Institute in the southern Vietnamese city of Nha Trang. Photo: AFP
Dengue patients rest at a Dengue Emergency Medical Unit set up by the Philippine Red Cross in Cavite Province. Photo: Xinhua
Southeast Asia

Toads, fish and herbal tea used to fight dengue as epidemic spreads across the Philippines

  • Villages have poured frogs and mosquitofish in canals to target the larvae of Aedes mosquitoes
  • But experts have warned that the predators may themselves become toxic pests
Topic |   Disease
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Updated: 9:54pm, 1 Sep, 2019

Dengue patients rest at a Dengue Emergency Medical Unit set up by the Philippine Red Cross in Cavite Province. Photo: Xinhua
