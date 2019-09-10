A laboratory assistant examines mosquito samples at the Pasteur Institute in the southern Vietnamese city of Nha Trang. Photo: AFP
Explained: what is dengue, and why is there a surge in cases in Asia this year?
- Experts say an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease in Southeast Asia is the worst in years
- But trials to breed dengue-resistant mosquitos are raising hopes that the disease could be beaten
Topic | Disease
Dengue patients rest at a Dengue Emergency Medical Unit set up by the Philippine Red Cross in Cavite Province. Photo: Xinhua
Toads, fish and herbal tea used to fight dengue as epidemic spreads across the Philippines
- Villages have poured frogs and mosquitofish in canals to target the larvae of Aedes mosquitoes
- But experts have warned that the predators may themselves become toxic pests
Topic | Disease
