Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

Najib was ‘briefed’ to say Jho Low had no role in 1MDB, former aide testifies

  • The eighth prosecution witness is on the stand in former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak’s 1MDB corruption trial
  • The court also heard that fugitive businessman Jho Low was close to Najib’s wife, Rosmah Mansor
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 7:37pm, 10 Sep, 2019

Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia’s former prime minister, Najib Razak. Photo: AP
Politics

1MDB scandal: Malaysia’s Najib Razak surfs popularity wave as legal battle enters next phase

  • The largest of the ex-Malaysian prime minister’s five criminal trials over his involvement in the multibillion-dollar scandal is set to begin
  • Despite damaging revelations from his first trial, Najib has bounced back in popularity as he insists he is the victim of a political conspiracy
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 8:04am, 28 Aug, 2019

Malaysia’s former prime minister, Najib Razak. Photo: AP
