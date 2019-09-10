Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Najib was ‘briefed’ to say Jho Low had no role in 1MDB, former aide testifies
- The eighth prosecution witness is on the stand in former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak’s 1MDB corruption trial
- The court also heard that fugitive businessman Jho Low was close to Najib’s wife, Rosmah Mansor
