High-rise blocks of flats in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Singapore moots increasing public housing supply as it looks to make it more affordable

  • Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said new measures would help more Singaporeans buy their first homes
  • The measures include a new enhanced housing grant potentially worth tens of thousands of Singaporean dollars for eligible buyers
Updated: 9:57pm, 10 Sep, 2019

Matwikarta Kariyo, 102, travelled by boat to Singapore from Indonesia. Photo: Dewey Sim
Lifestyle & Culture

From transport to housing, Singapore’s centenarians on how the Lion City has transformed in their lifetime

  • For 1,300 Singaporeans, life 100 years ago included sleeping in self-made huts and drawing polluted water from a well for showers
  • Life expectancy is rising in the Lion City thanks to its transformation into a global trade hub – but it also brings with it growing issues such as elder loneliness
Updated: 12:13pm, 9 Sep, 2019

