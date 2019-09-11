Channels

A China Telecom booth pictured at the fifth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Philippines to allow Chinese state-owned China Telecom to build cell towers on military bases

  • Some Philippine lawmakers had called for greater scrutiny of the deal, out of concerns that the company could be a ‘Trojan horse’ for stealing state secrets
  • It comes at a time of heightened cybersecurity fears surrounding Chinese tech giant Huawei, which the US put on a trade blacklist in May
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:57pm, 11 Sep, 2019

Chinese hackers compromised telecoms operators in countries including Kazakhstan, Turkey, India, Thailand and Malaysia, the sources said. Photo: Reuters
Asia

Chinese hackers broke into Asian telecoms networks to spy on Uygur travellers: sources

  • The hacks are part of a wider cyber-espionage campaign targeting ‘high-value individuals’ such as diplomats and foreign military personnel, the sources said
  • Telecoms operators in countries including India, Thailand and Malaysia were compromised, they added
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:00am, 6 Sep, 2019

