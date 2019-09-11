A China Telecom booth pictured at the fifth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province. Photo: Reuters
Philippines to allow Chinese state-owned China Telecom to build cell towers on military bases
- Some Philippine lawmakers had called for greater scrutiny of the deal, out of concerns that the company could be a ‘Trojan horse’ for stealing state secrets
- It comes at a time of heightened cybersecurity fears surrounding Chinese tech giant Huawei, which the US put on a trade blacklist in May
Chinese hackers compromised telecoms operators in countries including Kazakhstan, Turkey, India, Thailand and Malaysia, the sources said. Photo: Reuters
Chinese hackers broke into Asian telecoms networks to spy on Uygur travellers: sources
- The hacks are part of a wider cyber-espionage campaign targeting ‘high-value individuals’ such as diplomats and foreign military personnel, the sources said
- Telecoms operators in countries including India, Thailand and Malaysia were compromised, they added
