Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is suing an editor over a report containing ‘false’ allegations against him. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Singapore’s PM Lee ‘will testify in court’ if defamation suit against The Online Citizen editor goes to trial

  • Lee Hsien Loong is suing Terry Xu for a report that repeats allegations made by his siblings over a family home previously owned by their father, Lee Kuan Yew
  • The suit has caused a stir amid talk of looming elections, but analysts say the case should not be seen as a proxy battle between Lee and his siblings
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 9:18pm, 11 Sep, 2019

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the Istana in Singapore, May 17, 2019. REUTERS/Feline Lim
Southeast Asia

Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong to sue sociopolitical site for publishing ‘false’ statements on Lee Kuan Yew’s home

  • Terry Xu, chief editor of The Online Citizen, has been served with a writ of summons by a law firm on behalf of the prime minister, the site said
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 12:27am, 6 Sep, 2019

