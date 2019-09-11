Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is suing an editor over a report containing ‘false’ allegations against him. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s PM Lee ‘will testify in court’ if defamation suit against The Online Citizen editor goes to trial
- Lee Hsien Loong is suing Terry Xu for a report that repeats allegations made by his siblings over a family home previously owned by their father, Lee Kuan Yew
- The suit has caused a stir amid talk of looming elections, but analysts say the case should not be seen as a proxy battle between Lee and his siblings
