A Shiite Muslim flagellates himself during a procession to mark the day of Ashura on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Malaysia detains dozens of minority Shiites Muslims sparking fears of a crackdown
- Shiites have long faced discrimination in Malaysia, with religious authorities considering them deviant and imams regularly denouncing them in sermons
- All of those detained have now been released but some expressed fears that they could still face action in the country’s Islamic courts
Iraqi Shiite Muslims take part in a mourning procession to mark Ashura in the holy city of Karbala on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Stampede kills at least 31 pilgrims at major shrine in Iraq
- Another 100 people are injured at the shrine in the city of Karbala as they mark the holy day of Ashura, the country’s health ministry says
