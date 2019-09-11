Channels

A Shiite Muslim flagellates himself during a procession to mark the day of Ashura on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Malaysia detains dozens of minority Shiites Muslims sparking fears of a crackdown

  • Shiites have long faced discrimination in Malaysia, with religious authorities considering them deviant and imams regularly denouncing them in sermons
  • All of those detained have now been released but some expressed fears that they could still face action in the country’s Islamic courts
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:05pm, 11 Sep, 2019

A Shiite Muslim flagellates himself during a procession to mark the day of Ashura on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Iraqi Shiite Muslims take part in a mourning procession to mark Ashura in the holy city of Karbala on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Stampede kills at least 31 pilgrims at major shrine in Iraq

  • Another 100 people are injured at the shrine in the city of Karbala as they mark the holy day of Ashura, the country’s health ministry says
Topic |   Iraq
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:22am, 11 Sep, 2019

Iraqi Shiite Muslims take part in a mourning procession to mark Ashura in the holy city of Karbala on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
