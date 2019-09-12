John Riady, chief executive officer at PT Lippo Karawaci. Photo: Bloomberg
How Indonesia’s Lippo empire fought back from the brink after being crippled by debt
- Since John Riady became chief executive officer in March, Lippo shares have surged 37 per cent while its dollar bonds have also rallied
- Optimism has been spurred by rising demand for homes in Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous nation
Topic | Indonesia
John Riady, chief executive officer at PT Lippo Karawaci. Photo: Bloomberg
Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong Island. Photo: Bloomberg
‘It all started from Hong Kong’: two of Southeast Asia’s richest men on early success and the belt and road plan’s future
- The Thai and Indonesian business titans discuss how the city played an essential role on their way to the top – and will do so today for investments related to Xi Jinping’s ambitious global trade strategy
Topic | Indonesia
Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong Island. Photo: Bloomberg