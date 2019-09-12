Channels

Soldiers carry the coffin containing former Indonesian President BJ Habibie. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia’s Joko Widodo hails BJ Habibie as ‘true statesman’ as nation goes into three-day mourning

  • In a speech, President Joko Widodo hailed Habibie as a ‘role model for all of the nation’s children’
  • The ceremony was attended by more than 700 officials and public figures, including former presidents Megawati Soekarnoputri and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono
Topic |   Indonesia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:16pm, 12 Sep, 2019

Former Indonesian president B.J. Habibie. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Former Indonesian president B.J. Habibie remembered for sweeping changes, after his death at age 83

  • The aeronautical engineer stepped in as Indonesia’s leader after the fall of strongman Suharto and ruled the country briefly in 1998 and 1999
  • He was credited with kick-starting reforms that put Indonesia on the path to democracy, and entered business after leaving politics
Topic |   Indonesia
Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 1:52pm, 12 Sep, 2019

