Soldiers carry the coffin containing former Indonesian President BJ Habibie. Photo: AP
Indonesia’s Joko Widodo hails BJ Habibie as ‘true statesman’ as nation goes into three-day mourning
- In a speech, President Joko Widodo hailed Habibie as a ‘role model for all of the nation’s children’
- The ceremony was attended by more than 700 officials and public figures, including former presidents Megawati Soekarnoputri and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono
Former Indonesian president B.J. Habibie. Photo: AP
Former Indonesian president B.J. Habibie remembered for sweeping changes, after his death at age 83
- The aeronautical engineer stepped in as Indonesia’s leader after the fall of strongman Suharto and ruled the country briefly in 1998 and 1999
- He was credited with kick-starting reforms that put Indonesia on the path to democracy, and entered business after leaving politics
