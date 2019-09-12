Leni Robredo, vice-president of the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Philippine VP slams Duterte for ‘reckless’ suggestion to set aside South China Sea ruling over Beijing gas deal
- Philippine VP Leni Robredo described Duterte’s apparent openness to concede to China and accept its offer to jointly develop gas reserves as ‘extremely irresponsible’
- Entering into any deal should not come at the expense of upholding the country’s rights in the South China Sea, Robredo said
Topic | South China Sea
Leni Robredo, vice-president of the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing at the end of August. Photo: Xinhua
Duterte’s South China Sea U-turn: illegal climbdown, or clever gambit for oil?
- Philippine president says he will ignore an international court’s ruling and plough ahead with joint oil and gas exploration with Beijing in the South China Sea
- Experts say he’s either breached the constitution, or made a very smart move
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing at the end of August. Photo: Xinhua