Leni Robredo, vice-president of the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Philippine VP slams Duterte for ‘reckless’ suggestion to set aside South China Sea ruling over Beijing gas deal

  • Philippine VP Leni Robredo described Duterte’s apparent openness to concede to China and accept its offer to jointly develop gas reserves as ‘extremely irresponsible’
  • Entering into any deal should not come at the expense of upholding the country’s rights in the South China Sea, Robredo said
Topic |   South China Sea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:40pm, 12 Sep, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing at the end of August. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Duterte’s South China Sea U-turn: illegal climbdown, or clever gambit for oil?

  • Philippine president says he will ignore an international court’s ruling and plough ahead with joint oil and gas exploration with Beijing in the South China Sea
  • Experts say he’s either breached the constitution, or made a very smart move
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 11:56am, 12 Sep, 2019

