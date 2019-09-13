Special lanes for emergency vehicles are not enforced, the infrastructure is outdated, and local drivers are often unwilling or unable to make way. Photo: Reuters
Manila traffic jams take deadly toll as patients die in ambulances stuck in gridlock
- Manila is home to some 13 million and there is nearly one vehicle registered per person. Bad traffic costs the city US$67 million daily in lost productivity
- Neither the government nor ambulance companies keep count of how many patients die in traffic each year
Topic | The Philippines
