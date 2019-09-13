Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The investment fraud has victimised more than 1,000 Chinese nationals and the raid was coordinated with Beijing. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Philippines arrests 277 Chinese accused of online investment scam in Manila

  • The investment fraud has victimised more than 1,000 Chinese nationals and the raid was coordinated with Beijing
  • Authorities initially ordered the arrest of four Chinese suspects but 273 others were caught ‘in the act’
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:42pm, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The investment fraud has victimised more than 1,000 Chinese nationals and the raid was coordinated with Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.