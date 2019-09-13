The investment fraud has victimised more than 1,000 Chinese nationals and the raid was coordinated with Beijing. Photo: AP
Philippines arrests 277 Chinese accused of online investment scam in Manila
- The investment fraud has victimised more than 1,000 Chinese nationals and the raid was coordinated with Beijing
- Authorities initially ordered the arrest of four Chinese suspects but 273 others were caught ‘in the act’
