Buildings are shrouded by haze in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Singapore haze reaches worst level in three years as Indonesian forest fires rage

  • Air quality in Singapore has reached 'unhealthy' levels as smoke from fires in neighbouring Indonesia continues to affect the region
  • Singapore is set to host the Formula One Grand Prix next week
  • Singapore is set to host the Formula One Grand Prix next week
Topic | Singapore
SCMP

Reuters  

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:33pm, 14 Sep, 2019

Buildings are shrouded by haze in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
The Kuala Lumpur skyline, including the Petronas Twin Towers, is shrouded in haze on September 11, 2019. Photo: AFP
Health & Environment

The haze is back. Can Malaysia and Indonesia clear the air?

  • Putrajaya has blamed – and offered help to – Jakarta, which denies full responsibility for the poor air quality
  • The smog poses a health hazard to the region, while it also has negative consequences for business and tourism
Topic | Indonesia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 12:03pm, 12 Sep, 2019

The Kuala Lumpur skyline, including the Petronas Twin Towers, is shrouded in haze on September 11, 2019. Photo: AFP
