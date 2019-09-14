Buildings are shrouded by haze in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore haze reaches worst level in three years as Indonesian forest fires rage
- Air quality in Singapore has reached ‘unhealthy’ levels as smoke from fires in neighbouring Indonesia continues to affect the region
- Singapore is set to host the Formula One Grand Prix next week
The Kuala Lumpur skyline, including the Petronas Twin Towers, is shrouded in haze on September 11, 2019. Photo: AFP
The haze is back. Can Malaysia and Indonesia clear the air?
- Putrajaya has blamed – and offered help to – Jakarta, which denies full responsibility for the poor air quality
- The smog poses a health hazard to the region, while it also has negative consequences for business and tourism
