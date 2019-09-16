A firefighter works to put out a blaze in Kampar on Monday. Photo: AFP
Indonesia struggles to bring huge underground fires under control
- Vast blazes are ripping across the archipelago’s rainforests and smouldering deep beneath the surface in once-swampy areas known as peatlands
- Jakarta has deployed more than 9,000 personnel to battle the fires that are charring the landscape of hard-hit Sumatra and Borneo islands
Topic | Indonesia
A worker mans a furnace on March 30, 2019, during the nickel smelting process at Indonesian mining company PT Vale's smelting plant in Soroako, South Sulawesi. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Indonesia’s latest flip-flop on speeding up ban on nickel-ore exports could scare away investors
- Southeast Asia’s biggest economy speeds up ban on nickel-ore exports by two years
- Nickel prices soared on supply concerns
Topic | Commodities
