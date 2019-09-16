Channels

A firefighter works to put out a blaze in Kampar on Monday. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia struggles to bring huge underground fires under control

  • Vast blazes are ripping across the archipelago’s rainforests and smouldering deep beneath the surface in once-swampy areas known as peatlands
  • Jakarta has deployed more than 9,000 personnel to battle the fires that are charring the landscape of hard-hit Sumatra and Borneo islands
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:38pm, 16 Sep, 2019

A worker mans a furnace on March 30, 2019, during the nickel smelting process at Indonesian mining company PT Vale's smelting plant in Soroako, South Sulawesi. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Companies

Indonesia’s latest flip-flop on speeding up ban on nickel-ore exports could scare away investors

  • Southeast Asia’s biggest economy speeds up ban on nickel-ore exports by two years
  • Nickel prices soared on supply concerns
Topic |   Commodities
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:00am, 9 Sep, 2019

