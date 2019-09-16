Boeing estimates Asia will require 266,000 more pilots by 2038. Photo: Roy Issa
Female pilots from the Philippines could help drive Asia’s travel boom
- Only about 3 per cent of the world’s pilots are female but that could be set to change as airlines fight for staff amid breakneck growth in Asian aviation
- The Philippines is well placed to produce pilots given its widespread use of English, and flight schools want more women to apply
Topic | Aviation
