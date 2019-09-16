Channels

Rohingya refugees gather behind a barbed-wire fence in a temporary camp in the ‘no man’s land’ between Myanmar and Bangladesh. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

UN mission calls for Myanmar military to face trial over Rohingya atrocities

  • After a two-year investigation, a fact-finding mission found evidence of continued systematic use of murder, rape, gang rape and torture
  • Its report also highlights the persecution of some 600,000 remaining Rohingya in western Rakhine State living ‘under the threat of genocide’
Topic |   Myanmar
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 7:21pm, 16 Sep, 2019

A Rohingya girl in a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Southeast Asia

No Rohingya turn up for planned repatriation to Myanmar

  • Officials say refugees in crowded camps in Bangladesh want to be guaranteed safety and citizenship before returning
Topic |   Rohingya Muslims
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:09am, 23 Aug, 2019

